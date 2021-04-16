Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Development Minister Suresh Rana and BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Both Rana and Pathak, who is also the BJP's state vice-president, took to Twitter to inform that they have contracted the viral disease.

In separate tweets, they said they have isolated themselves and asked people who had come in contact with them recently to get tested as well.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and state minister Ashutosh Rana had tested positive for the disease on Thursday.

