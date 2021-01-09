Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana's father Ranbir Singh Rana died after brief illness. He was 92.

“My father died at Thana Bhawan in Shamli district Friday night,” Suresh Rana said, adding that he was cremated on Saturday.

Ranbir Singh Rana is survived by five sons and a daughter.

Several BJP leaders expressed their condolences to the family.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the death.

