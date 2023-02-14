Kanpur (UP) Feb 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's minister of state for women welfare Pratibha Shukla on Tuesday met the family of the mother-daughter duo who died after allegedly committing self-immolation during an anti-encroachment drive.

Interacting with media persons, she said that the "guilty officials from Lekhpal to District Magistrate won't be spared".

"UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is very sensitive and he will make sure that strict action is initiated against the guilty officials very soon," she said.

“I had been asked by the chief minister to visit the village and meet the bereaved family. He asked me to take stock of the incident and apprise him of the facts," she said.

The minister said she had visited the victims about a month back when their thatched house was being demolished and regretted that she could not save the two women who were like her "own family members"

“I talked to District Magistrate Neha Jain who had assured me that she would look into the matter personally and help the family get justice”, she added. Instead of helping the aggrieved family, the DM showed them the door and an FIR was lodged against them, the minister alleged.

She said that she had no idea about the developments in the village otherwise she would have personally ensured an amicable solution.

Pramila Dixit (45) and her daughter Neha (20) allegedly set themselves afire in a hut in the presence of police, district administration and revenue officials, who had gone to Madauli village in the Rura area of the Kanpur Dehat district to remove encroachments from a "gram samaj" land, a police official said.

The police on Tuesday booked 39 people including a sub-divisional magistrate, four revenue officials and over a dozen cops on murder and other charges.

