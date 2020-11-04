Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): A 15-year-old boy allegedly staged his own abduction and demanded Rs 50 crores ransom from his family. Police and Special Task Force (STF) found him on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Sahni said, "He lived with his father, stepmother and two sisters. He was disturbed with the situation, wanted to leave home with his sisters, and live somewhere else."

Also Read | Purnia Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

"Rs 9.31 lakhs have been recovered from him. He himself had planned this, had sent a text message to his sister for the money and also left a letter for it. Further action is being taken," SSP Meerut added.

The Child Welfare Committee informed has been informed about the incident and the boy is being presented before the court. His father is also being questioned, SSP Meerut informed. (ANI)

Also Read | Dhamdaha Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)