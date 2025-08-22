Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): A miscreant sustained a bullet injury after the police shot him in retaliatory fire during an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday night, police said.

As per Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Indirapuram, Abhishek Srivastava, the police had set up a checkpost on Thursday night and saw a man approaching on a motorbike. He was asked to stop and cooperate with the police; however, the miscreant tried to flee and fired on the police team.

He was later injured in retaliatory fire by the police officials and has been admitted to a hospital for further treatment. In a preliminary investigation, it was found that the miscreant was registered of theft and snatching cases in various police stations.

"During a check post set up last night, the police saw a man approaching on a motorbike, who was asked to stop and cooperate in the security check. Instead of stopping, he fled. When the police went after him, he fired on the police team. In retaliatory fire, the miscreant sustained a bullet injury to his leg and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. During interrogation, it was found that the accused had previous cases of theft and snatching in nearby Police Stations. A stolen motorbike and an illegal weapon has been recovered," ADCP Abhishek Srivastava said.

On August 21, in a joint operation by Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Fatehpur Police, a murder accused was injured during an encounter, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police, Gramin Jhansi, Arvind Kumar, the murder accused has been identified as Deepak alias Pradeep. He was charged with a murder case and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. The police officials have recovered weapons from his custody, and further investigation is to proceed after interrogation.

"In a joint operation by the SWAT team and Fatehpur Police, an encounter broke out with a miscreant. The miscreant sustained a bullet injury to his leg and has been hospitalised. His name is Deepak alias Pradeep. He was wanted in a murder case and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. Weapons have been recovered from him. Further investigation will proceed after interrogation," Arvind Kumar said in a statement. (ANI)

