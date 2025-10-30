Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): The rescue operation continues in Bahraich following the tragic boat capsize incident that occurred on Thursday in the Bharatpur area, leaving several people missing.

According to officials, families of the missing persons are waiting anxiously on the riverbank as joint teams of the NDRF, SDRF, and local divers carry out extensive search operations in the river to trace those still unaccounted for.

The mishap occurred when a boat carrying 22 people overturned on the river. Out of them, 13 people were rescued safely, while the body of one woman has been recovered so far.

As per local administration, eight people, including five children, remain missing, and efforts are on to locate them. Further details are awaited.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police, RN Singh, said, "Today, in the Bharatpur village of Bahraich district, villagers had set out on a boat to the market. As they returned, their boat struck a log near the riverbank. This caused the boat to lose balance and capsize. Of the 22 villagers on board, eight are missing, 13 are injured, and one has died."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations.

He also instructed that the injured receive proper medical treatment and wished for their speedy recovery.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), it was stated, "Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of the boat capsize incident in Bharatpur village, Bahraich district. CM directs officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief work. CM directed district administration officials and SDRF teams to reach the spot and expedite relief work. He also directed the proper treatment of the injured. He also wished them a speedy recovery." (ANI)

