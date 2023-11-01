Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): One person was killed in a blast due to a biogas plant leak in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, the police said on Wednesday.

As many as four people sustained grave injuries, added the police.

The incident took place under the Bithri Chainpur police station limits in Bareilly.

"One person died while four were injured in a blast which occurred after a biogas plant leak here under the Bithri Chainpur police station limits in Bareilly. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Rohilkhand Medical College", said Rahul Bhathi, Superintendent of Police (Bareilly).

Meanwhile, a five-member team has been formed in order to look into the possible negligence leading to the blast, the SP added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

