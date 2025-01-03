Pilibhit (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A Pilibhit court has granted police three-day custody of Jaspal, an alleged local accomplice of three suspected terrorists killed in an encounter recently, police here said Friday.

"Jaspal has been remanded for three days and is being questioned under tight security. During this remand, the police aim to gather more details about the terrorists' mission and their contacts," Puranpur Station House Officer Naresh Kumar Tyagi said.

Also Read | 'BJP Faced With 3 Aapadas as It Has No CM Face, Narrative, Issue for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025': Arvind Kejriwal Launches Counter-Attack on PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

According to police, the interrogation is primarily focused on Siddhu, a terrorist associated with Babbar Khalsa International who allegedly guided the killed terrorists from abroad.

On December 23 last year, based on information from Punjab Police, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025 Date: When Is Delhi Assembly Elections? How Many Seats Did AAP, BJP and Congress Win in Last Polls?.

Two AK-47 rifles and two foreign pistols were recovered from them.

A few days before, the three had stayed at a hotel in Puranpur. Jaspal was seen in footage from the hotel's CCTV.

Why the terrorists came to Pilibhit and what their ultimate destination was is also a subject of police investigation.

The National Investigation Agency is active in Pilibhit and is conducting inquiries to uncover the terrorists' network.

In the wake of the encounter last year, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash had said, "A joint team of district police and Punjab Police engaged in an encounter with three criminals involved in throwing a bomb at a police post in Gurdaspur, Punjab. All three were killed in the operation."

Yash identified the three as Gurdaspur natives Gurvinder, 25, Virender Singh, 23, and 18-year-old Jasan Preet Singh alias Pratap Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)