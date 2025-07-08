Lucknow, Jul 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said its athletes have achieved a major milestone on the international stage, clinching a record 95 medals at the World Police and Fire Games 2025 held in Alabama, USA.

The event, which drew thousands of participants from 63 countries, saw India finish third in the overall medal tally with a haul of 560 medals, of which the highest number came from the Uttar Pradesh Police contingent, an official statement said.

The UP Police team bagged 45 gold, 34 silver, and 16 bronze medals across a range of disciplines, including athletics, wrestling, shooting, weightlifting, and swimming, it said.

Their performance played a crucial role in boosting India's overall standing in the global competition for police and fire service personnel, it added.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said, "Our sporting heroes are not just champions on the field, they are also symbols of discipline, dedication, and pride for the khaki."

"This remarkable achievement is a testament to the visionary 'Kushal Khiladi Yojana' of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which has nurtured talent and infused new energy into police sports culture," the state police chief said.

Congratulating the medal winners, the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Police said the athletes' discipline, commitment, and relentless training had brought great pride not only to the department but to the entire state, according to the statement.

Officials hailed the achievement as a reflection of the growing sporting culture within the force and said it would inspire young people to take up both public service and sports with equal passion.

Describing the performance as historic, the department said the achievement reaffirmed that Uttar Pradesh Police excels not only in maintaining law and order but also in representing India with distinction on international platforms, it added.

