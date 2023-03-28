Meerut (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Police here attached a 17-bigha plot worth Rs 3 crore belonging to Firoz Qureshi, son of former BSP legislator Yakoob Qureshi, under the provisions of the UP Gangsters Act, officials said Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anirudh Singh said a case was registered against Yakoob Qureshi under the UP Gangsters Act, and his properties are being attached following the orders of the district administration.

Also Read | Karnataka: Rowdy-Sheeter Raised 'Quran Zindabad' for Mischief During Procession by Hindu Activists, Say Police; Deny Lathi Charge.

On Tuesday, a 17-bigha plot belonging to Qureshi's son Firoz in Pipli Kherha village under Kharkhauda police station. The land is worth Rs 3 crore, Singh said.

He added that so far properties worth Rs 24 crore belonging to Yakoob Qureshi have been attached

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: All MLS Clubs to Fund Argentina Superstar’s Transfer to USA, Says Report.

A case was registered against Yakoob Qureshi and his family members last year for alleged illegal packaging of meat inside a meat factory in Kharkhauda police station area of Meerut, owned by Yakoob Qureshi.

On March 31, 2022, police had raided the meat factory. A case was registered against 17 people, including Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjida Beghum, sons Firoz and Imran.

The family members of Yakoob Qureshi were booked under the Gangsters Act in November 2022.

Both the sons of Yakoob Qureshi are currently out on bail, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)