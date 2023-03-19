Amethi (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A police constable was detained after he fired shots towards the advocates' chamber here on Sunday, a police official said.

The constable, who fired three shots, was posted at the election office at the district collectorate here, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Befriends Minor on Facebook, Gang Rapes Her With Two Friends in Banka, Accused Arrested.

According to sources, the incident took place in the afternoon.

Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said a probe has been ordered into the incident and he has been detained for questioning.

Also Read | Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's Residence: Without Government's Direction of Police Can't Take Such Action, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Once the probe report comes, departmental action will be initiated against the constable, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)