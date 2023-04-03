Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): In view of the ongoing construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, two teams of Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) were deployed separately for security, officials said on Monday.

Five new BDDS teams have been set up at High Court Allahabad, High Court Lucknow Bench, Varanasi Commissionerate, PAC Gonda and Secretariat Complex Lucknow, officials said.

"Two teams of BDDS were separately deployed in Ayodhya for the security of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya," officials said.

Along with BDDS, two new anti-sabotage check teams were also deployed in Ayodhya, they added.

After 13 years, the BDDS teams of the security wing of UP Police increased at the state level. "Now 31 teams of BDDS have been deployed across the state," officials said.

According to DG Headquarters, a bomb disposal squad is already deployed in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. "Now two more teams have been deployed there. One bomb disposal squad each has been given for the security of the Prayagraj and Lucknow campuses of the High Court," it added.

A few months back, the High Court had also given instructions to deploy bomb disposal squads in both its premises. Apart from this, a dedicated team has been given for the security of the five secretariat buildings including Lok Bhavan. "In Varanasi, a bomb disposal squad has been given in view of the movement of VVIPs including the Prime Minister and Chief Minister from India and abroad. Also, a squad has been deployed in the 30th Corps of PAC in Gonda," the official said.

"These teams have been trained from NSG Manesar, Haryana and CRPF Training Center, Pune," officials added.

Earlier the BDDS team did not have air-conditioned buses. "Due to this, there was a problem with the transportation of the dogs involved in the team. Now all 31 teams have been given air-conditioned buses," they added. (ANI)

