Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police administration made new arrangements for devotees thronging the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The police personnel will be present inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in the guise of a archak (priest). They will be dressed in a dhoti and a kurta.

Along with the role of police, they will also work as temple guides.

Police Commissioner Varanasi Mohit Aggarwal said that many devotees come from every corner of the country and are unaware of the geographical area here.

"The police will act as guides so that the devotees do not face any kind of problem. It is worth noting that in the last few days, police misbehaviour with the devotees in Vishwanath temple was sending the wrong message," he stated further.

"This is the reason that the police administration has made a new rule. The sanctum sanctorum is becoming overcrowded and if a soldier in a police uniform forces himself on someone, then a question mark is raised on the uniform," said the Police commissioner.

"Therefore, the police personnel will now be dressed as archak and the atmosphere of fear for the devotees will end," he added.

Internal instructions have also been given by the Police Commissioner that no devotee should be misbehaved in any way.

On Saturday, the Facebook page of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust was hacked by some miscreants but the trust later gained control and access.

Earlier on March 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Varanasi.

After the roadshow, the Prime Minister along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered prayers at the holy shrine. (ANI)

