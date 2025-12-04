Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): A suspected cow smuggler was injured in an encounter with police early on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred in the Sikanderpur area, Uttar Pradesh, when a team had set up checkpoints to curb illegal cattle transportation. During the operation, a man on a motorcycle approached the barricade and attempted to flee.

ASP Ballia Dinesh Chand Shukla said the suspect's bike skidded when police tried to stop him, causing him to fall. "He tried to fire at the police party with the intention of killing. The police retaliated in self-defence, and a bullet hit the person on his right leg." Shukla said.

During interrogation, the injured person identified himself as Brijesh, son of Dharmdev Prasad, a resident of Mohammadpur, Mau. As per Shukla, the accused confessed that earlier his aide had been smuggling cows into Bihar for slaughter. Police recovered a 315 bore rifle, bullets and a Splendour bike. After the encounter, the accused was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and placed under arrest.

Meanwhile, another man who has been accused of the murder of a young woman was arrested following an exchange of gunfire in Bulandshahr on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Salim. According to police, Salim attempted to flee and opened fire on the team. In retaliatory firing, he sustained a bullet injury before being overpowered by cops and arrested. Salim had allegedly kidnapped and murdered a woman from a different community, police said.

As per officials, the victim's family had filed a missing persons complaint on November 28. On Monday, her body was found in the Walipura canal in the Kotwali Nagar area, following which a complaint was registered against the accused. Following an encounter, the accused was taken to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment before being taken into custody. The murder weapon was also recovered following the brief exchange of gunfire. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

