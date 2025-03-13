Lucknow, Mar 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified security measures ahead of Holi celebrations across the state, with strict monitoring of communally sensitive areas, increased patrolling and the deployment of drones for surveillance.

Police are also constantly monitoring social media to check any inflammatory content or fake news as Holi and 'jumma' (Friday) namaz of the ongoing Ramzan coincide this time, a senior official said.

As Holika Dahan will be held Thursday night followed by Holi celebrations Friday, authorities have been implementing a comprehensive security plan to prevent any law and order disturbances, the official said.

Acting on directives issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, police units have been deployed in sensitive locations to maintain communal harmony.

Extensive patrolling is underway in high-footfall areas, including marketplaces and festival venues, with barricades set up at strategic points to manage crowd movement. Drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring are being used to track activities and swiftly identify potential threats, the officer said.

"To prevent public nuisance and disorderly conduct, police teams are strictly enforcing prohibitions on drinking in public places, near liquor vends and inside vehicles. Surprise inspections are being carried out and immediate action is being taken against violators.

"Special attention is being given to ensure that no new Holi traditions emerge that could lead to tensions," the officer said, citing the DGP's directives.

Additionally, local police are actively engaging with religious leaders, peace committees and influencial community members to maintain harmony during the festival.

"Meetings with key stakeholders have been held in various districts to address concerns and reinforce the importance of peaceful celebrations," he said.

Earlier the DGP also issued instructions to prioritise traffic management, with officers deployed to regulate vehicular movement in congested areas and diversions to be implemented where necessary to prevent bottlenecks, particularly around major celebration sites and city centres.

"Government hospitals remain on alert, with emergency medical teams and ambulance services prepared to handle any incidents. Emergency response units have been stationed at key public gathering spots to ensure immediate assistance if required," Kumar stressed.

A dedicated police team is monitoring social media and other digital platforms, identifying fake news and taking legal action against those attempting to incite violence or panic, according to UP Police.

