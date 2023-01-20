Prayagraj, January 20: Uttar Pradesh Police is using body cameras to further strengthen security and keep a vigil on suspicious objects and persons at Magh Mela underway in Prayagraj city.

The police said the exercise is experimental at this stage and these cameras will be used by policemen at at least 80 spots. They were being used for the first time at the annual event. Magh Mela 2023: Mobile Anti-Radiation Chip Called 'Gobar Chip', Other Products Made of Cow Dung in Demand Among Shoppers.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeev Narayan Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police, said that the purpose of the cameras is to increase surveillance. "Body-worn cameras have been introduced in Magh Mela. It is being experimented for the first time in Magh Mela. Apart from CCTV and drone cameras, body-worn cameras have been installed at necessary places in the fair including parking places, and vital installations," Mishra said.

"Its purpose is to increase surveillance. We have integrated command control centre. We are taking feed constantly from there," Mishra said on Thursday.

"Nearly 80 such spots have been identified where the police will use the cameras on their body that will be linked to a central control room to keep an eye on suspicious objects and people," he added.

The police officer informed that the personnel have been trained to use the body cameras which would further contribute to strengthening the security arrangements at the event that sees huge footfalls. Gangasagar Mela 2023: How To Reach and Where To Stay; Here’s All You Need To Know Before Planning Your Visit to the Magh Mela.

"The police personnel have been trained regarding the cameras. Though there are over 200 CCTV cameras and drone cameras are operative from before, we have used body cameras which will man nearly 80 spots at one go. It will contribute to strengthening the security arrangements," he said.

Magh Mela started on January 6, 2023, and will culminate on February 18. The fair is held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati rivers. Many devotees take dips in the holy river on designated days in the Hindu calender like the Pratham Snan' (first bath). Women sing devotional songs with earthen lamps and perform rituals.

On the first day of the mela, an authoritative representative had explained how the mela has been organised to maintain smooth functioning. He stated, "We have made 11 ghats at the Sangam point. Every ghat is organising snans. We have deployed security officials at every place to ensure safety.

"In the last two years we couldn't have that many people due to certain reasons but this year we are expecting around 20 lakh to 25 lakh devotees this year."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)