Noida, Jan 24 (PTI) The Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) on Monday announced 14 candidates for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The candidates are for the seats in the districts of Bijnor, Moradabad, Amroha, Rampur and Sambhal, according to a list shared by the Chandra Shekhar Aazad-led party.

In Bijnor, the ASP (K) has fielded Aadil Siddiqui from Bijnor, Vikek Sen from Dhampur, Mohammad Baakar from Noorpur, Vikas Kumar Suryavanshi from Nagina, Mohammad Izhar Ahmed from Badhapur, Danish Sheikh from Najibabad and Krishna Kumar Saini from Chandpur.

In Moradabad, the party has fielded Akram Chaudhary from Morabad Rural and Umar Farooq from Bilari.

In Amroha, Shiva Kumar will be the face of ASP (K) from Amroha and Tarun Kumar from Dhanaura (SC) seat.

The party has fielded Kapil Kori from Milak (SC) and Rakesh Gangwar from Bilaspur, both in Rampur, and Anil Kumar from Gungor seat in Sambhal district.

The ASP (K), which was formed in March 2020, had earlier announced candidates for UP assembly polls from over 30 seats in western UP, where the pro-Dalit party claims to hold influence.

