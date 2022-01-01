Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): With the Uttar Pradesh assembly election inching closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party has ramped up its efforts to reach out to the people. In its latest initiative, a team of 165 party workers from Gujarat has been deployed to reach out to the voters of the Awadh region in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the party workers from Gujarat said that they will go door-to-door to connect with voters in the Awadh region and added that they will help uproot Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in her bastion of Rae Bareli in the 2024 general elections.

Also Read | Delhi: 3, Including Minor Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Woman Inside Gym in Rohini.

"This time 82 seats out of 82 of Awadh region have to be won. We have been assigned the responsibility of Awadh. The rest of the regions will be assigned to workers of other states. We will reside here until the elections are over. We will live in our respective districts and assemblies," they said.

Meanwhile, the four-member committee constituted by the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 26 to woo Brahmin voters of the state within a target of 25 days, has reached out to more than 80 Brahmin organizations that have a strong outreach in their regions, according to the sources.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 145.16 Crore Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Administered in the Country.

Their main task will be to keep the Brahmins of their area informed about the BJP's work towards the welfare of Brahmins, including the work done by the government and their future plans.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls early this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)