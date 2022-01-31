Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) The BJP on Monday announced the names of three more candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, including Union Minister S P Singh Baghel, who will challenge Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal constituency.

Karhal assembly segment is part of Mainpuri, which is represented by Akhilesh Yadav's father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in Parliament.

Karhal goes to polls in the third phase on February 20.

The BJP has fielded Vivek Shakya from Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district. The constituency is currently represented in the legislative assembly by Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Shivpal Singh Yadav is once again contesting from Jaswant Nagar as a candidate of the SP-Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) alliance.

The BJP also named Manoj Prajapati as its candidate from Hamirpur.

Both Hamirpur and Etawah will also vote on February 20.

