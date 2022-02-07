Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of 45 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has fielded state BJP Vice President Dayashankar Singh from the Ballia Nagar constituency.

Notably, BJP had earlier denied a ticket to Dayashankar Singh's wife and state Women Welfare Minister Swati Singh from the Sarojini Nagar seat.

Meanwhile, the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

