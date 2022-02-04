Sultanpur (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A case was registered against 40 people, including former MLA and Samajwadi Party candidate from Lambhua assembly seat Santosh Pandey, on Friday for allegedly violating the election code of conduct, police said.

According to Block Development Officer Sandeep Singh, who is the in-charge of the flying squad, the SP candidate held public meetings and programmes in half a dozen villages during which he used government buildings for campaigning in Palhanpur and Lahia Jalpapur villages.

Singh said a case was registered against 40 people, including the SP candidate and his supporters Mohammad Naeem, Alok Kumar Pandey, Paramatma Yadav, Satpal Yadav, Pradhan Jafar Ali and Abdul Qayoom, in the Kotwali Dehat police station based on his complaint.

Police station in-charge Gaurishankar Pal confirmed the registration of the case and said investigations are underway.

