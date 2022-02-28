Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Ahead of the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik founder Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias 'Raja Bhaiya' has been booked for thrashing a polling agent of Samajwadi Party.

An FIR has been registered against Singh and 17 others at the Kunda police station in the matter.

Also Read | Asus 8z With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 42,999.

Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC-ST) Act have been invoked in the matter.

Polling for the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh concluded at 6 pm yesterday.

Also Read | Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory to Avoid Congestion, Take Alternate Routes to Reach New Delhi or Zoo Side.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)