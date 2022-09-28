Saharanpur (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Authorities attached properties worth Rs 200 crore of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLC Haji Iqbal under the Gangsters Act on Wednesday.

Iqbal has been booked for illegal mining and cheating and under the provisions of the Gangsters Act, and a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said, "The properties of Haji Iqbal totalling to Rs 203 crore, including his bungalow and some plots of land, were attached by the administration."

He said the district administration has listed a total of 148 properties of Iqbal and his family members which were acquired using the money earned from illegal activities. Some of these properties were attached.

"The properties of Iqbal's relatives and close associates are also being looked into. Efforts are also being made to arrest him," the police officer said.

