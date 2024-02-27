Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak said Tuesday night that all the eight candidates of the BJP won in the Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

The ruling BJP fielded eight candidates and the opposition Samajwadi Party three for elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said two of the party's three candidates -- Jaya Bachchan and Ramji Lal Suman -- have emerged victorious. The third SP candidate Alok Ranjan conceded defeat earlier.

In a post in Hindi on X, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya congratulated the eight BJP candidates who won. "Certainly, this spectacular victory is a guarantee of development based on the basic mantra of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," he said.

Another deputy chief minister, Pathak, also congratulated the winning BJP candidates.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "This victory is a symbol of the country and the state's unwavering faith in the illustrious Prime Minister's 'Viksit Bharat Modi kee Guarantee'."

An official announcement of the results is awaited.

