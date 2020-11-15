Lucknow, Nov 15 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,372 on Sunday with 18 more fatalities being reported, while 1,407 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 5,11,304.

Five deaths were reported from state capital Lucknow, three from Meerut and two from Gonda, besides those in other districts, the state government said in a statement.

Of the new cases registered, 182 are from Gautam Buddh Nagar and 155 from Lucknow, it said.

A total of 4,80,965 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease so far, and the count of active cases in the state stands at 22,967, the statement said.

