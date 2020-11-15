Lucknow, November 15: More than 6.06 lakh earthen lamps at Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya and over 10 lakh turn out on the website to light virtual lamps- 'Deepotsav 2020' is a hit among the devotees and Ram Bhakts, actually and virtually both.

Ayodhya became witness to a rare, exhilarating and a never-before experience on November 13 as a record 6.06,569 earthen lamps were lit up in Awadhpuri, the land of Ram, leaving everyone dazed and ecstatic. Be it a faithful, a devout ot a tourist, the temple town was overwhelmed by the spectacle that had Lord Ram in every bit and every moment.

Truly, these were the lamps of faith, happiness and emotions which lit the banks of River Saryu. it seemed that the waves in the river Saryu were also leaping out, driven by faith and joy, chanting the name of Lord Ram.

Congratulating 'Ram Bhakts' on achieving the feat, an overwhelmed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said the next year, even this record would be overhauled. He said this even also showed to all that how the pollution-free digital Diwali may be celebrated for which Ayodhya people should be especially complimented.

After a long and agonising wait of of some 492 years, the Yogi government ensured that no one was deprived of the joy of lighting up a lamp of faith in the Darbaar of Ram Lalla. ta the special instructions of UP CM Yogi ,the government got a portal made, where virtual lamps could be lit. It, too, caught fancy of the devotees of Ram and as many as over 10 lakh virtual lamps were lit virtually.

The entire 'Deepotsav 2020' became an instant hit in terms of the mass participation as the CM Yogi put that the people's involvement makes any festival happier. The portal for virtual lighting was up on November 13 and the Ram Bhakts visited the page in large numbers showing their faith and affection for their deity.

The devotees had the option to choose the 'lamps to be lit , the oil or ghee to be used and they got a certificate in return and big thanks from none other than the Chief Minister himself. The downloading of the certificate also showed the quotients of success of the whole event which was to be done keeping in mind the Covid protection protocol.