Lucknow, Jun 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 251 new COVID-19 cases and 46 fatalities on Sunday, taking the state's infection tally to 17,04,358 and its death toll to 22,178.

Eleven of the fresh deaths were reported from Allahabad and 10 from Lucknow, the UP government said in a statement.

Among the new cases, 25 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 11 each in Varanasi, Rae Bareli and Bareilly, and 10 each in Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Shahjahanpur and Pratapgarh.

A total of 561 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking their number to 16,77,611 so far.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,569, the statement said.

More than 5.52 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 2.63 lakh on Saturday, it added.

