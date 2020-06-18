India News | UP Reports 630 New Cases of COVID-19 in Last 24 Hours

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has reported 630 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

"630 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state, in the last 24 hours. There are 5659 active cases, 9638 people have been discharged after making full recovery from the disease," said Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

Also Read | 'I'm Happy to Note Growing Popularity of Yoga in Last Few Years', Says PM Narendra Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

He further added that 488 people have succumbed to the lethal infection in the state.

A total of 16,546 samples were tested in the state yesterday, as per Prasad, while 5,15,280 samples have been tested till date.

Also Read | Manipur Political Crisis: Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Biren Singh-Led BJP Government.

With the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count reached 3,66,946 on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)