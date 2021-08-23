Lucknow, Aug 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported seven new COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Monday.

The new infections pushed the overall tally in the state to 17,09,126, while the death toll remained at 22,792.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 18-Year-Old Mentally Ill Girl Raped In Shahjahanpur District; FIR Registered.

Two cases were reported from Bulandshahr, and one each from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bareilly, Ayodhya, Ballia and Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

It said 18 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,85,972.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Indian Recalls Kabul Horror After Rescue, Says 'Were Afraid That Taliban Gunmen May Kill Us'.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 362, the statement said.

Over 7.07 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including more than 1.53 lakh on Sunday, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)