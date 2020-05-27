India News | UP Reports Fresh COVID-19 Fatality; Toll Reaches 178

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) One more person died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the toll in the state to 178, an official said.

The state also reported 275 fresh COVID-19 cases, Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The coronavirus cases in the state have touched 6,823.

Prasad said 3,855 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovery.

The number of active cases in the state is 2,790, he said.

