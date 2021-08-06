Lucknow, Aug 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Friday reported just one fresh COVID-19 death, taking the overall fatality figure to 22,771, while 41 new cases pushed the number of infections to 17,08,689. According to official figures.

A health department bulletin said the lone death was reported from Allahabad.

Of the 41 fresh cases, five each were reported from Lucknow and Ghaziabad, and three each from Varanasi, Agra and Maharajganj, the bulletin said.

In a 24-hour period, 79 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,85,299, the bulletin said

The count of active cases in the state stands at 619, the bulletin said.

More than 2.50 lakh samples were tested in the state in the 24-hour period, which pushed the overall number to 6.69 crore tests, it added.

