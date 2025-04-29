Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority on Tuesday said it has dismissed 12 employees across various roles over the past few years due to questionable integrity and has taken steps to strengthen internal vigilance.

The statement comes two days after an Anti Corruption Team arrested a UP RERA accountant on charges of bribery over a complaint from a homebuyer in Greater Noida.

According to UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy, the authority has implemented strict internal monitoring mechanisms to ensure transparency and accountability among its staff.

As part of these efforts, "an affidavit of integrity is taken from every officer and employee in RERA," he said in a statement.

The removed employees include three junior engineers, one assistant accountant, four computer operators, one help desk staff member, and one peon, he said.

"These actions were taken at both the Lucknow headquarters and the NCR regional office in Greater Noida," he added.

The statement said that to further strengthen internal vigilance, CCTV cameras have been installed in all rooms of RERA offices, and the movement of employees and visitors is monitored by senior officers.

RERA also said it has referred one case to the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh under the Advocates Act, 1961, adhering to its zero-tolerance policy towards indiscipline and misconduct.

Set up in 2017 to protect the interest of homebuyers, UP RERA functions with a limited workforce but carries out continuous training and performance monitoring to maintain efficiency and discipline, it added.

