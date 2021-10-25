New Delhi[India], October 25 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nine medical colleges from UP's Siddharthnagar, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that residents of Uttar Pradesh would have been saved from COVID-19 if these hospitals had existed earlier and one would not have seen bodies in the Ganga.

Talking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "As polls are impending, there's a spree of inauguration of developmental projects."

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Two Stab Youth to Death Over Argument Regrading Matchbox in Mohali, Arrested.

"If the hospitals existed earlier, people of UP could have been saved from COVID-19. We saw hundreds of bodies in the river Ganga," he said.

"People of UP are seeing it as nothing but an election allurement," he added.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Health Update: West Bengal Governor Admitted to AIIMS After Testing Positive for Malaria.

PM Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh from Siddharthnagar.

These nine medical colleges are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)