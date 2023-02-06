Lucknow, Feb 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has hiked fares for general buses by 25 paise per kilometre.

According to a notification issued on Monday by State Transport Authority Chairman L Venkateswara Lu, the maximum rate for general buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has been fixed at Rs 1.30 per passenger per kilometre.

According to the UPSRTC website, the fare was at Rs 1.05 per passenger per kilometre till now.

