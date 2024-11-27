Visuals from the area near Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal (Photo/ANI)

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Security personnel have been deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after violence and ruckus ensued over an ASI survey.

Security has been deployed near the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid area, the police said.

Also Read | Crowdfunding Scam in Mumbai: Nagpada-Based Couple Allegedly Collect INR 4.5 Crore From Public for Treatment of Their ‘Sick’ Child, Use Money for Other Purposes; Booked.

The stones-pelting incident that escalated into violence over the survey team on November 24 claimed the lives of 4 and injured many, including officials and locals.

The internet shutdown will continue in the region while all other restrictions have been lifted as the situation has returned to normalcy, Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remain in 'Severe Category' in National Capital, Dense Smog Envelops Air (Watch Videos).

So far, 27 people, including 25 men and 2 women, have been arrested, and 7 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, the police said.

Speaking to ANI about the current situation post-incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar said, "After the Sunday incident that took place in Sambhal district, the police had called for a precautionary internet shutdown, which continues. All other things have been restored to normalcy."

"The police have processed all the CCTV footage of the people involved in the incident. More than 100 people have been identified. They will soon be apprehended by the police. In the last 24 hours, 27 people have been arrested, out of which 25 are men and 2 are women. Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq has been issued a notice under Section 168 of the BNS on November 23," he added.

Fresh visuals from the area show security personnel deployed in the area.

The security team near the mosque is deployed with two-way radios for communication, security batons, flashlights, firearms, vehicle barriers, and metal detectors to maintain security for local regulations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that 27 people have been arrested in the Sambhal violence and seven FIRs have been registered following the ruckus and stone-pelting incident over an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Mughal-era mosque of the district.

Singh urged the people across all sections of society to refrain from making baseless statements.

Earlier, Singh confirmed on Monday that those accused in the Sambhal incident include a Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and the son of a local MLA, adding further that he assured that the situation at the site of violence is now peaceful and an investigation is underway.

In a joint press conference earlier, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi informed that a complaint has been filed against as many as 800 people after the violence.

SP Bishnoi also said that two accused, identified as Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, had been arrested for allegedly instigating the mob to the violence.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq had, however, denied the allegations of instigating violence in Sambhal over the mosque survey.

He has denied the allegations and accused the Uttar Pradesh police administration of 'conspiracy' while claiming that the case registered against him was false, as he was not in the state when the violence erupted.

The said survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

A similar survey was previously conducted on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to oversee the process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)