Mumbai, November 27: A crowdfunding scam has come to light from Mumbai, where a couple allegedly used a crowdfunding platform to collect money in the name of their child. Police officials said that the couple collected money from people on the pretext of treating their 4-month-old baby suffering from a rare neuromuscular disorder. The Matunga police booked the Nagpada-based couple and the founder of the crowdfunding platform in connection with the incident.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the couple did not have any valid documents to support their claim that their child was suffering from the rare disorder. It is also learned that the couple deposited the money collected from the crowdfunding in their personal bank accounts instead of the hospital. Officials also said that the crowdfunding platform did not verify the details of the couple and the child before starting the crowd funding. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Stabs Man to Death After Argument Over Fourth Seat on Local Train at Ghatkopar Station, Arrested.

How Did the Fraud Come to Light?

The alleged crowdfunding scam came to light when Arif Ahmed Mansur Ahmed Shaikh (52), a social worker from Mahim approached the police and lodged a complaint. In his complaint, Shaikh, who runs the Navtarang Charitable Trust, said that the couple approached him seeking help to collect INR 17 crore for their daughter's treatment.

Couple Did Not Have Valid Documents to Prove Their Claim

Shaikh said that the couple did not have any documents to verify their claim due to which he did not help them. Later, Shaikh came across posts on social media showing several actors sharing posts about the girl. Post this, Shaikh called the hospital where the couple claimed their child was admitted; however, he was shocked to learn that nobody by that name was being treated.

Crowdfunding Platform Shared Couples' Personal Bank Accounts to Collect Money

During the conversation, the hospital authorities told Shaikh that the parents of the girl child approached them for a letter pad with their bank account number. The social worker also learned that the crowdfunding platform which was using the actors to advertise the child's case shared personal bank accounts and managed to collect INR 4.5 crore. Mumbai Shocker: Man Lures Youths With ‘Fake’ Job Promises, Flees With Their Phones To Manage Expenses of 2 Wives, Say Police.

As per the report, the money was being used for other purposes than for what it was collected. Acting on Shaikh's complaint, the police booked the couple and the crowdfunding platform's founder under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

