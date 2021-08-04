Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, raising the death toll to 22,767, while the infection tally climbed to 17,08,623 on Wednesday with the detection of 61 fresh cases, according to a bulletin.

One new fatality each was reported from Prayagraj and Saharanpur districts, the health department bulletin said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh on August 5.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 were reported from Lucknow, seven from Lakhimpur Kheri, four from Gorakhpur and three from Prayagraj,the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, 45 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,85,170.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 28-Year-Old Man Killed Over Personal Enmity in Indore’s Mhow; Case Registered.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 686, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.46 lakh samples were tested, while so far over 6.64 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)