Three children can be seen in a horrifying video getting run over by a car at Malihabad in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in the footage that recently surfaced online. According to reports, the accused, Govind Yadav, was attempting to kill the three youngsters. He allegedly harbours animosity towards the father of the kids, Virendra alias Sitaram, a citizen of Kotwali's Kazi Kheda village in Sindharwa. Shivani, 8, Sneha, 4, and Krishna, the youngest kid, all minors, were seriously hurt and are receiving medical attention in a hospital. TW: Man Repeatedly Drives Car Over Girlfriend and Brutally Kills Her in Northern China; Gruesome Video of Incident Goes Viral.

Man Held For Running Over Three Children in UP

