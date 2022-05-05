Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): On the directions of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a six-member delegation of the party will visit Lalitpur to meet the family of the alleged rape victim.

Earlier on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met the family of the Lalitpur rape victim.

The Samajwadi Party chief claimed that Uttar Pradesh records the highest fake encounters and custodial deaths.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested the Station House Officer (SHO), who allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old rape survivor when she had gone to the police station to file a complaint in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district.

SHO Tilakdhari Saroj, who has been absconding after the victim lodged a complaint against him, was arrested from a place near the Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj on charges of sexually assaulting the minor rape survivor, said Prayagraj Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Prem Prakash.

On April 22, the minor girl was lured by four youths and was taken to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, where she was allegedly gang-raped. (ANI)

