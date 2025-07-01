Noida, Jul 1 (PTI) The Noida unit of Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force has arrested two wanted criminals Badaun district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accused, Rinku Rathi and Billu alias Balveer Singh, were each carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on their heads, they said.

The two criminals were involved in drug trafficking, the officials said, adding that they were also wanted in a case registered under the Gangster Act.

UP STF (Noida unit) Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Mishra said based on inputs received, the STF arrested Rinku and Billu today.

