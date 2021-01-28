Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government will withdraw all cases filed against traders and others related to alleged violation of Covid protocols.

The state government has also issued directions in this regard.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 6,368. The cumulative recoveries have now reached 5,84,372 while the death toll mounted to 8,636. (ANI)

