Muzaffarnagar, Sep 17 (PTI) A man and his girlfriend have been arrested for allegedly killing a person from Prasoli village here, police said on Friday.

Sonu and Niraj were in love with the same woman, who stayed in Noida. However, Sonu was killed and his body was dumped in a canal, they said.

Niraj and the woman were arrested on Thursday following a complaint from Sonu's father Vinod Kahsyap at the Budhana police station here, police said.

Initially a missing persons report was registered, and following the arrests, the charge of murder was added, they said.

Though the accused have disclosed the location where they dumped the body on September 4, it is still to be recovered and a search operation has been launched, police said.

