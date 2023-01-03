Bulandshahr (Punjab) [India], January 3 (ANI): Two history sheeters were shot dead in separate encounters by Bulandshahr Police of Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of January 2 and 3.

According to police, both the deceased were known history sheeters with a reward of Rs 50,000 each on their heads.

The two were accused of looting a bullion shop in broad daylight nearly two months back.

The two accused who were killed by the police have been identified as Ashish and Abdul. They were wanted in several cases.

While Ashish was a resident of Aimanpur village in Dehat Kotwali area of Bulandshahr, Abdul Khurja was a resident of Bhatwara.

Based on a tip off, police surrounded the two miscreants in different police station areas. However, on seeing themselves being surrounded by police, the miscreants opened fire on the police who also opened fire in retaliation.

Abdul was shot dead in the Pahasu area of Bulandshahr while Ashish was killed in Bulandshahr Nagar, said Shlok Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of police.

However, two police personnel, Parvez Chaudhary and Constable Virender Singh were also injured by Ashish's bullets while Abdul's bullet hit constable Sitam Singh.

Although, the family of slain miscreant Ashish have raised questions over the incident, the SSP has called these statements misleading and said that the entire action was taken within the purview of the law.

SSP Kumar also claimed that several bullets have also hit the bulletproof jackets of the policemen. A total of three police personnel were injured and are currently undergoing treatment. (ANI)

