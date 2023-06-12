Maharajganj (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) A child and a 25-year-old man were killed and five others injured in a motorcycle-jeep collision here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at the Pipariya crossing under the Sonauli police station area on Sunday night, they said.

Sonauli police station SHO Abhishek Singh said the deceased have been identified as Suraj (25) and Ragini (5).

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and their condition has been stated to be stable, Singh said.

The jeep's driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said and added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

