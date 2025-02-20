Saharanpur (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A joint team of police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested two drug traffickers, including a Nepalese man, and seized 6.2 kilograms of 'charas' worth over Rs 60 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that the arrests were made as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking.

Based on a tip-off, a joint team of Mandi police and ANTF Meerut, arrested -- Mahendra Bhar and Shadab alias Hakkal -- near near Pir Wali Gali here on Wednesday, the officer said.

He said that Mahendra hails from Lohrola village in Ganeshpur, Nepal while Shadab is from Kairana in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, Mahendra confessed that he would smuggle charas from Nepal and sell it to Shadab, who then distributed it in Saharanpur, Shamli, Ghaziabad, and other areas, he added.

The seized contraband has been valued at over Rs 60 lakh in the black market, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

