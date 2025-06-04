Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): A two-year-old boy was killed after being taken away by a wild animal late on Monday night in a village in Bahraich, prompting forest officials to launch an investigation.

The child, identified as Ayush, had come to visit his maternal grandparents when the incident took place.

Also Read | Cash at Judge's House Row: Centre to Table Impeachment Motion Against Justice Yashwant Varma in Upcoming Parliament Session.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Pratap Singh said, "A wild animal took away a two-year-old boy who had come to his maternal home while he was sleeping with his mother in the veranda. We received information that during the midnight hour between 12 am and 1 am."

"We searched and recovered the body of the child the next morning. We sent the body for a post-mortem investigation. We searched the entire area to identify the animal...near the sugarcane field, two Jackals were spotted...we have searched almost 2 km but haven't found any claw marks of a wolf," he added.

Also Read | Konkan Railway Plans To Trial Passenger Vehicle Transport on Trains in Line With Ro-Ro Service for Ganapati Festival 2025.

Earlier in February, as many as five people were injured in a leopard attack in Bahraich.

Additionally, Bahraich, earlier last year, also experienced a series of wolf attacks.

The wolf attacks took place on humans between March and September 2024 in Bahraich, suspected to be carried out by a pack of six wolves. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)