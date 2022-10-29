Sitapur, October 29: In a shocking viral video, a nurse allegedly grabbed a female patient's hair and forcibly pushed her to the bed in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. Video: Nurse Pulls Woman Patient by Hair, Pins Her Down on Bed in UP’s Sitapur District Hospital.

As per the purported video, the other staff in the hospital could be seen trying to give an injection to the female patient. The video of the incident is making headlines on social media. The incident pertains to the district hospital. Mumbai Shocker: Speeding Biker Hits Moving Car in Chembur, Horrific Video Caught on CCTV.

Video: Nurse Pulls Woman Patient by Hair:

"At 12.30 am on October 21, the patient banged on the ward's doors and broke her bangles. Three people including the nurse put her to bed, injected, and controlled her. It will be wrong to say misbehavior happened," District Hospital CMS, RK Singh said. Further details awaited.

