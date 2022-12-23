Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22(ANI): Uttar Pradesh is eagerly waiting for Rahul Gandhi and his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to enter the state, as confirmed by the senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid today.

Khurshid was interacting with the reporters after the Bharat Jodo Yatra Uttar Pradesh Coordination Committee meeting. He said, "From today till 3 January, we will be waiting for Rahul's visit. He has not come across UP during the stretch of his yatra. But we have planned about the three districts, he will cover soon."

Khurshid informed that, the Congress leader will cover Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Shamli of Uttar Pradesh. Eleven thousand travellers will join the Yatra, he said. Leaders of opposition leaders are also invited to join the march.

Adding further he said, "This journey is not of Congress only. We are trying to get connected with workers from all walks of life- weavers, zari workers, locksmiths would join the Yatra." "Students representatives from the university level are also invited. People of Nishad, Pal, Rajbhar, Chaurasia, Dhobi and other castes, folk artistes of the state will participate," he informed as well. Being asked about the BJP's allegation of spreading Covid during the Yatra, Khurshid said, "Whatever comes, we won't stop. We won't get scared. If the covid situation gets worse, we will act accordingly." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)