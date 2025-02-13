Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): A criminal carrying Rs 25,000 on his head and involved in over two dozen cases was arrested following an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Thursday, officials said.

Circle officer Rajeev Dwivedi said that the police received a tip-off through sources regarding the presence of the accused, identified as Devendra alias Kalu.

Based on the input, a team of Gandhi Park police was sent to the spot to nab him, but the accused tried to escape by firing at the police team.

The accused was shot in one of his legs in retaliatory firing by the police. He was later taken to a hospital and admitted there in injured condition.

As per CO Dwivedi, more than two dozen cases have been registered against the accused arrested in the encounter.

"The arrested accused was also carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 in his name. He was wanted in about two dozen cases registered against him in Aligarh and adjacent districts," the CO Dwivedi added. (ANI)

