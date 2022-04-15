Noida, Apr 15 (PTI) A partially burnt body of a 55-year-old woman was found in her house in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday, with the police suspecting the role of her daughter and son-in-law in the case, officials here said.

The woman's son has alleged that his sister and brother-in-law had been harassing their mother ever since she got Rs 15 lakh from an insurance policy after the death of their father, said a senior police officer.

“Birma Devi lived in Dankaur town, under Dankaur police station limits. Her partially burnt body was found in the kitchen of her house this morning. The local police and the forensic team were immediately rushed to the site,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

“When her relatives were contacted, it came to light that her daughter and son-in-law had been pressuring her into giving them the money she had got from the insurance of her dead husband. The duo had been misbehaving with her for some time now and they appear to have killed her,” Pandey said.

Vipin, the son of the deceased, has lodged a complaint against his sister Meenu and her husband Mahaveer in the case, the officer said.

He said two police teams have been formed to arrest the accused who are at large.

